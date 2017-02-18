Carrickshock 2-16 Ahascragh-Fohenagh 0-06

Carrickshock used their Croke Park experience to capture the All-Ireland Club Intermediate Hurling Championship title, beating Ahascragh-Fohenagh at GAA Headquarters.

The Kilkenny outfit was packed with past Cats stars, with Michael Rice, John Tennyson, John Dalton and Richie Power, plus current county star John Power, boasting more than two dozen All-Ireland medals between them.

They looked right at home at Croke Park and were never troubled by their Galway opponents.

More to follow...