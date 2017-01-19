Dublin county board are expected to seal a deal to develop a 25,000 capacity stadium on the south of the city by the end of the month.

The Irish Examiner reports that the board are close to completing a deal to purchase the Spawell site in Templeogue, which is just off the M50.

In 2015 the board made an offer to purchase the 35 acre complex, but were unsuccessful in their bid - prompting Dublin secretary John Costello to criticise the vendors, NAMA, for failing in their commitment to community development.

However, reports today indicate that the board entered into negotiations with Davy Investments, who manage the complex, in the second half of 2016 and an agreement between the parties is thought to be close.

The deal is believed to be worth in the region of €9m.

If completed it would provide Dublin with an alternative to Parnell Park for league and club games, as well as a base on the south of the city.

The Donnycarney venue officially has a capacity of 13,000, but in reality it is closer to 8,000 following restrictions imposed by a GAA safety review group.

The majority of the Dubs home senior championship games are held at nearby Croke Park.

The original plans for the complex included a number of pitches and other facilities, as well as the stadium.