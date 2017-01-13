Connacht sides increased their spending on inter-county preparations by almost 36% in 2016, with Mayo and Roscommon breaking the €1m barrier for the first time.

Total spending by Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo was up from €3.63m in 2015 to €4.93 last year, according to the Irish Independent.

All-Ireland runners-up Mayo accounted for the bulk of the increase, as a first appearance in the SFC qualifiers in six years, final replay and U21 football and Nicky Rackard Cup wins helped to increase bills from €880k to €1.63m.

Nonetheless, the county recorded an €87,329 surplus overall.

Roscommon's expenditure was €1.07m, up from €742k in 2015 while provincial football champions Galway, the only Connacht side to participate in the Liam McCarthy Cup, spent €1.36m, almost equally divided between football and hurling.

Leitrim's spending rose €53k to €378k and Sligo had a slight increase of €10k to €475k.