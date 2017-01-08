Holders Tyrone suffered an opening day defeat in the Dr McKenna Cup, going down by 1-13 to 0-12 to Cavan at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Man of the match Gerard Smith punched home the only goal of the game in the first half to lay the foundations for a winning start for new Cavan manager and former Tyrone star Mattie McGleenan.

His side led by 1-7 to 0-5 at the break and continued to stifle a disjointed Red Hand side in the second half.

Tyrone went 20 minutes without a score, before Ronan O’Neill converted a free.

Cavan had full forward Niall McDermott sent off on a second booking and Tyrone lost substitute Mattie Donnelly to a straight red soon afterwards, but more concerning was the injury toll for Mickey Harte’s side.

Michael Cassidy, Rory Brennan, Connor McAliskey and Ronan O’Neill were all forced out of the game by injury.

Seanie Johnston, who finished with four points to his name, also went off early on a black card.

Also in Section C, Donegal’s Ryan McHugh downed his own county with a dramatic stoppage time winning goal as Ulster University swooped for a 2-20 to 4-13 win at Ballybofey.

Donegal had gone ahead with goals from Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Michael Carroll, but saw the game taken from them right at the death.

In Section A, Alan Davidson’s penalty goal helped Down to a 1-11 to 1-8 win over Queen’s University, with Cathal Magee playing a starring role for the Mourne men.

Derry defeated Armagh by 3-10 to 2-12, with the help of goals from Aidan McLaughlin, Emmet McGuckin and Enda Lynn.

Armagh’s goals came from Anthony Duffy and Ciaran McKeever, with a late strike.

Monaghan got off to a winning start in Section B, defeating Fermanagh by 1-13 top 0-14 at Clones.

David McAllister’s early goal gave them a 1-8 to 0-8 interval lead and they held on to win by two.

Antrim suffered a narrow 2-16 to 3-12 defeat at the hands of St Mary’s.