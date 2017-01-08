Éamonn Fitzmaurice saw his much-changed Kerry side get 2017 off to a winning start with a comprehensive win over Tipperary at Austin Stack Park, while Clare also recorded a win in the McGrath Cup.

Just one player on either side, Kerry’s Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Tipperary forward Josh Keane, featured in last year’s Munster football final as both managers tried fresh faces in Tralee.

The home side made the early running before Tipperary’s Diarmuid Foley raised a green flag to bring the Premier County back to within two points.

A penalty from Dingle’s Cathal Bambury helped Kerry to a 1-08 to 1-02 interval lead and they never looked likely to be caught after the break, with Matthew O’Sullivan added two further goals on their way to a 14-point win.

Eoin CLeary had his shooting boots on against Waterford

Elsewhere Eoin Cleary claimed the only goal of the game Clare made home advantage count against Waterford at Meelick.

In a low scoring game, Waterford took the first two points of the game before Cleary struck on their way to a two-point lead at the break.

The Banner outscored their opponents seven points to four in the second half, three courtesy of Cleary, to emerge victorious on a 1-10 to 0-08 scoreline.