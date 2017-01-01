After being named 2016 Senior Hurler of the Year, Austin Gleeson is confident he along with his colleagues can deliver All-Ireland success next September.

Gleeson was also named Young Hurler of the Year and received an All Star in the season just past following many eye-catching displays for the Déise.

Getting the recognition from his fellow inter-county players in being named Senior Hurler of the Year was indeed a "proud" moment for the Mount Sion clubman.

"The players that you're going hell for leather against, to earn their respect and get their vote for the player of the year was unbelievable," Gleeson revealed to RTÉ Sport.

It's 1959 since Waterford last won the Liam MacCarthy Cup and many are expecting Derek McGrath's side to continue their upward trajectory in the months ahead.

After claiming All-Ireland U-21 honours last autumn, Gleeson has no doubts that a squad is in place now that can deliver the ultimate prize.

"Personally, I think we can win the All-Ireland," was his confident prediction.

"If we get the young heads and try and mature them a small bit more, get everything we can out of everyone then and turn up on the day and perform as well as we can then there is nothing stopping us from winning the All-Ireland."

Waterford begin the quest championship glory against either Cork or champions Tipperary in the Munster semi-final on 18 June.