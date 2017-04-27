Bernard Dunne's appointment as High Performance Director for Irish boxing has been confirmed by the IABA.

Dunne takes on a role which was last officially held by Gary Keegan, who stepped away in 2008.

The IABA also announced that their High Performance Unit would move to the Sport Ireland National Sports Campus on a permanent basis following the completion of an agreement with the Sport Ireland Institute.

Dunne will work along side the High Performance coaching team lead by Zaur Anita with a view to achieving the target of ensuring Ireland is within the top three countries in terms of the numbers of boxers competing in Tokyo 2020, as well as the ultimate goal of being the best boxing nation in the world moving from the previous best of fifth-ranked nation achieved at London 2012.

Looking ahead to his new role, the former WBA Super Bantamweight champion said: "My vision is to take the very best in the current system and match it with the very latest in high performance training so that our men and women can perform and win at European, World and Olympic level.

"Their attitude, commitment and work ethics are equally as important as their talents. So, I will be working with the boxers and the coaches to get the very best from their training regimes, diets, as well as their physical, mental and all round development."

Sport Ireland chairman Kieran Mulvey expressed his belief that the appointment of Dunne is in line with the points set out in the review of Ireland's Rio 2016 performance.

"On behalf of Sport Ireland I would like to congratulate Bernard on his appointment. Bernard brings with him a wealth of experience in both the amateur and professional environment, and is the ideal candidate to lead Ireland’s boxing programme as we enter the Tokyo 2020 cycle," he said.

"The appointment of Bernard as High Performance Director satisfies one of the key recommendations in Sport Ireland’s Rio Review which was published earlier this month and signifies a new start for amateur boxing in Ireland. Boxing has traditionally been one of Ireland’s most successful sports and we look forward to even more success under Bernard’s leadership long into the future."

Dunne will take up the appointment with immediate effect, having previously worked with the Dublin senior football team