Paddy Barnes eased to a six-round points victory over Argentine Adrian Dimas Garzon at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on Friday night.

In his second professional bout, three-time Olympian Barnes bagged some welcome rounds although he failed to put journeyman Garzon away despite dominating the fight.

The Belfast native - who is likely to campaign at flyweight (112lbs) but weighed in six pounds heavier for this contest - won every round on referee Hughie Russell Jr’s 60-54 scorecard as the fight went the distance in sharp contrast to Barnes’ pro debut.

Back in November, Bulgarian Stefan Slavchev was disqualified for bizarrely hoisting Barnes up on his shoulder at the Titanic Centre. But the 29-year-old’s second pro outing went more smoothly, with Barnes peppering Garzon’s body before picking off the Argentine to the head en route to a handy win.

The 40-year-old Rio Grande native had previously been stopped in four rounds by Jamie Conlan back in 2015 and while Barnes claimed he would finish Garzon earlier than that, the Belfast man could not live up to that promise.

However, with the former European amateur champion likely to be back in action in May and eager for an early title shot, Barnes at least took the opportunity to shake off his ring rust.

Meanwhile, Belfast duo James Tennyson and Tyrone McKenna both recorded sixth-round stoppage wins over Dublin opposition in domestic title fights.

Twenty-three-year-old Tennyson (18-2) lived up to his puncher’s reputation as he recorded a sixth-round stoppage win over Declan Geraghty (14-2) to reclaim the Irish super-featherweight title.

A big right hand from Tennyson put Geraghty down in the second and while the Dubliner did well to recover, he unwisely tried to trade after getting to his feet.

Boxing more sensibly in the third, Geragthy staggered the home fighter with a left hook.

The bout was back and forth into the middle rounds as the visitor began to find his feet, while Tennyson appeared overly eager to chase a knockout. But that strategy paid off as a flurry of big shots in the sixth saw referee David Irving step in at 2mins 53secs of the round.

McKenna (13-0-1) also notched up a sixth-round stoppage, retaining his BUI Celtic light-welterweight title after seeing off Dubliner Jake Hanney (5-1).

Dubliner Hanney started like a train, but the champ’s slickness and significant reach advantage began to tell as he was slightly quicker to the punch with left hooks and crosses, forcing Irving to step in with his opponent trapped in the corner.

Earlier in the night, heavy-handed Phil Sutcliffe Jr recorded a fourth-round stoppage win over Spaniard Miguel Aguilar ahead of his IBF inter-continental light-welterweight title shot against England’s Josh Leather in May.

Tipperary heavyweight Con Sheehan moved to 5-0 with a dominant 80-72 points win over journeyman Ferenc Zsalek, with a big right hand staggering the Hungarian late on in their eigh-rounder, while Seán Turner stopped Croatian Igor Mihajelic in two.

Debutant Lewis Crocker had Hungarian Ferenc Jarko gone in just 67 seconds as the big-hitting Belfast welterweight hinted that he may well deliver on the hype surrounding his potential.