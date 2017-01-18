Michael Conlan will make his professional debut at Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Day where Conor McGregor will walk him into the ring.

The 2012 Olympic Bronze medallist and 2015 World Amateur champion will headline the event on 17 March against Denver’s Tim Ibarra in a six-round junior featherweight bout.

And UFC lightweight champion McGregor has accepted Conlan’s invitation to lead him into the ring.

The Belfast man said: “I’m honoured and privileged to make my professional boxing debut in the mecca of boxing that is Madison Square Garden, fighting in the world’s most famous arena in my professional debut on St Patrick’s Day.

“It is something I never dreamed would be possible.”

He added: “I have the hopes of a nation behind me and I can’t wait to go out and put on a performance for Ireland on St Patrick’s Day!”

Conlan's trainer Manny Roubles added: "I believe the kid has a very bright future in boxing. Now that he will no longer be fighting for trophies, but instead for world titles, he will be faced with greater responsibilities. He and I both are ready to take on this new challenge. It is an opportunity I feel humbled by."