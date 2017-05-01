Laura Graham has added the Belfast Marathon title to the Irish National title she claimed in Dublin last October.

The 31-year-old set a new personal best as she was the first woman past the line in Belfast, a feat made all the more impressive given she also ran the London Marathon just eight days ago.

The Co Down woman finished the 26.2 mile course in a time of 2.41:45.

She clocked a similarly impressive 2.42:38 in London last weekend.

Speaking to BBC after the race, Graham dedicated the win to her four children.

It is the second year in a row that she has competed in both the London and Belfast events.

The men's race was won by Bernard Rotich, with the Kenyan breasting the tape in a time of 2.16:02.