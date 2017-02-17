Now 65, veteran Chinese director Zhang Yimou is the man responsible for the 1991 masterpiece Red Raise the Lantern, which was preceded by the equally strong Red Sorghum (1987) and Ju Dou (1990) and followed by the profoundly moving film, Hio Zhe (1994). All four films told intense human stories, replete with drama, colour and action, and all four were screened in Dublin where they became talking points among discerning cinema fans.

"Them were the days," is all this reviewer can say at this point.

"The Great Wall is a Hollywood production, I was asked to direct it," Zhang Yimou recently told the Beijing-based New Paper, discussing his first English language film. "This is a Hollywood movie with Zhang Yimou touches," he added, admitting that "compromises were made, and I think I made the most compromises on this film in my entire career."

Correspondingly, the film’s lead, Matt Damon declares that The Great Wall is the biggest movie he has ever been part of and that he had been "chasing (director) Zhang Yimou for 20 years". Chasing him to do what? It’s still not clear

Okay, Damon was blown away by Yimou's storyboards when he first saw them in an office. However, it’s a great pity some great storm from out of Manchuria didn’t blow away this humdrum piece of CGI overload before it ever got off the ground. Costing US $150 million (€141 million) to make, The Great Wall is the most expensive Hollywood-Chinese co-production ever yet the bird's eye view stuff filmed, as it were, above the heat of immense battle scenes looks cheap and unconvincing, like a bad comic.

Clap hands: Zhang Yimou directs Jing Tian in The Great Wall

Damon plays William, a mercenary who is searching for the much-coveted gunpowder, while Pedro Pascal plays his sidekick Pedro. The two are captured by the soldiers of the Nameless Order under suspicion of being enemies, rather than the traders they insist they are. Willem Dafoe plays the gnarled and wise old hand who stumbled into this corner of The Great Wall decades before the two younger men, who are not meant of come from anywhere too specific. Okay, then Damon is White Caucasian and he can speak a little Spanish to Pascal when required. That's about it in terms of provenance. As for period, forget it.

It so happens that the Nameless Order are being repeatedly assailed at their Great Wall perch by a plague of brontasaurus-like creatures called Tao Tei. Very soon Damon is proving his mettle as an archer and slayer of the fearsome Tao Dei creatures. Yep, yet again, it's the unlikely American (even if he is never described as such) who ultimately saves the day for these strange foreign folk.

Jing Tian plays a ruthless young general in The Great Wall

Meanwhile, Jing Tian's alluring female general makes eyes that become less forbidding and more doe-shaped at Damon as he gets bolder by the day. The truth is that Tian may be just as powerful an actress as Gong Li whose magnetic performance lent so much to Raise the Red Lantern.

But how would you know how good she is in this clichéd, overblown slice of tedium which shows no care for mood or pace? So, yes, I am a chiefly blaming Yimou whose name is on it and I am not really blaming the compromises he may or may not have made to satisfy Hollywood.

Dafoe, Damon and Pascal have no choice but to be undistinguished in their delivery of the wooden screen-play, yet another failed element in what is a dull, formulaic film. I am not sure the kids will buy it either.

Paddy Kehoe