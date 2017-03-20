Richard Hammond has been injured in a motorbike incident while filming The Grand Tour, 11 years after his life-threatening accident on the set of Top Gear.

Hammond was in a remote part of Mozambique in east Africa shooting the Amazon Prime show when he had the accident.

The presenter is said to have been knocked out after falling from the bike and hitting his head, but is not seriously injured.

His co-star Jeremy Clarkson told The Sun: "He really did hurt himself quite badly."

But asked if fellow host Hammond went to hospital, Clarkson joked: "We don't do hospitals."

The Grand Tour presenter James May, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond

"Richard was travelling quite fast when he came off. It caused instant horror on set," a source added.

"There was a lot of concern. If his injuries had been serious it wouldn't have been easy to get medical attention. It's very remote there and facilities are basic."

It comes 11 years after Hammond suffered life-threatening head injuries following a high-speed crash as he filmed for BBC's Top Gear in 2006.

The presenter was in a coma for a fortnight following the 288 mph accident but made a full recovery.

The source continued to say that Clarkson and co-star James May were shaken by Hammond's latest accident.

"The lads are known for having a laugh on set but Richard's previous accident is fresh in their minds. They were all shaken by the latest incident.

"But now they know Richard is fine they are back to jokes and banter."