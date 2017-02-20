A Russian model has become the talk of the internet in recent days following her daring - not to mention foolhardy - photoshoot which saw her dangling precariously from one of the world's tallest skyscrapers.

Footage of the heart-stopping shoot, which featured 23-year-old Viktoria Odintcova being held by just her by the hand over the edge of Dubai’s 73-storey Cayan Tower, went viral after it was posted online.

She also leant backwards over the edge of the tower with one arm outstretched for another shot without a safety harness.

The model also posted snaps and videos of the terrifying stunt to her instagram account.

Apart from causing jaws to drop over the sheer recklessness, the incident has also got her into trouble with the police in Dubai.

According to reports police have now summoned Odintcova to sign a pledge not to put her life in danger again.

An assistant to the chief of police in the city was quoted as saying "What the young Russian woman had done represents a danger to her life". No kidding!

The photoshoot took place at the top of Dubai’s Cayan Tower which was the world’s tallest building when it opened in 2013.

Despite a barrage of criticism for her "reckless" stunt the model remained unrepentant telling her three million followers:

I still can’t believe I did it. Every time I watch the video my palms go sweaty

If you can bear to watch the entire heart-stopping video have a look below. For anyone with a fear of heights this may be the most terrifying thing you'll ever see!