Take a look at the winners at the 2017 BAFTAs.
Warning, spoiler alert: The TV transmission of the ceremony airs on BBC One at 9pm with a two-hour delay, so if you won't want to have the winners spoiled for you, then don't read any further!
Unfortunately, there was no luck for the Irish at this year's ceremony.
Unfortunately, there was no luck for the Irish at this year's ceremony.
Irish Ethiopian actress Ruth Negga was pipped to the post by Tom Holland for the Rising Star award which was voted for by the public.
The young British actor made his debut as Spiderman in Captain America: Civil War and will also star in the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming.
He said while collecting his gong: "Wow, it's amazing to be up here. I have two thank yous. Bafta, thank you for nominating me, and thanks to the British public for voting and showing your support.
"It's tough voting online, believe me, I know."
There was also disappointment for Irish costume designer Consolata Boyle, who missed out on the Best Costume Design award to Madeline Fontaine for her work on Jackie. However, Boyle's film Florence Foster Jenkins, which stars Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant, picked up the award for Best Make-up and Hair.
Meanwhile, Irish cinematographer Seamus McGarvey, who was nominated for his work on Tom Ford's stylish thriller Nocturnal Animals, lost out to Linus Sandgren for La La Land.
Outstanding British film
I, Daniel Blake
EE Rising Star award
Tom Holland
Best make up & hair
Florence Foster Jenkins
Best original music
La La Land
Best costume design
Jackie
Best sound
Arrival
Best British short animation
A Love Story
Best British short film
Home
Best editing
Hacksaw Ridge
Best production design
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Best documentary
13th
Best film not in the English language
Son of Saul
Best adapted screenplay
Lion
Best supporting actress
Viola Davis (Fences)
Best animated film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Best special visual effects
The Jungle Book
Best debut by a British writer, director or producer
Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)
Best supporting actor
Dev Patel (Lion)
Outstanding British contribution to cinema
Curzon Cinemas
Best original screenplay
Manchester By the Sea
Best cinematography
La La Land
Best actor
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Best director
Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Best actress
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Best film
La La Land
Bafta fellowship
Mel Brooks
