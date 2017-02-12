Take a look at the winners at the 2017 BAFTAs.

Warning, spoiler alert: The TV transmission of the ceremony airs on BBC One at 9pm with a two-hour delay, so if you won't want to have the winners spoiled for you, then don't read any further!

Scroll past the picture to see the winners so far and click here to see all the red carpet action from the awards.

Unfortunately, there was no luck for the Irish at this year's ceremony.

Irish Ethiopian actress Ruth Negga was pipped to the post by Tom Holland for the Rising Star award which was voted for by the public.

The young British actor made his debut as Spiderman in Captain America: Civil War and will also star in the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming.

He said while collecting his gong: "Wow, it's amazing to be up here. I have two thank yous. Bafta, thank you for nominating me, and thanks to the British public for voting and showing your support.

"It's tough voting online, believe me, I know."

There was also disappointment for Irish costume designer Consolata Boyle, who missed out on the Best Costume Design award to Madeline Fontaine for her work on Jackie. However, Boyle's film Florence Foster Jenkins, which stars Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant, picked up the award for Best Make-up and Hair.

Meanwhile, Irish cinematographer Seamus McGarvey, who was nominated for his work on Tom Ford's stylish thriller Nocturnal Animals, lost out to Linus Sandgren for La La Land.

Take a look at the winners at the 2017 BAFTAs below.

Outstanding British film

I, Daniel Blake

EE Rising Star award

Tom Holland

Best make up & hair

Florence Foster Jenkins

Best original music

La La Land

Best costume design

Jackie

Best sound

Arrival

Best British short animation

A Love Story

Best British short film

Home

Best editing

Hacksaw Ridge

Best production design

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Best documentary

13th

Best film not in the English language

Son of Saul

Best adapted screenplay

Lion

Best supporting actress

Viola Davis (Fences)

Best animated film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Best special visual effects

The Jungle Book

Best debut by a British writer, director or producer

Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)

Best supporting actor

Dev Patel (Lion)

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

Curzon Cinemas

Best original screenplay

Manchester By the Sea

Best cinematography

La La Land

Best actor

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Best director

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Best actress

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Best film

La La Land

Bafta fellowship

Mel Brooks

More to follow...