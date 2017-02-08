The British Royal Family have lead tributes to Tara Palmer-Tomkinson after she passed away earlier today at the age of 45.

Prince Charles, who was godfather to the socialite and reality star, and his wife Camilla released a statement soon after Palmer-Tomkinson's death was reported, saying they are “deeply saddened and our thoughts are so much with the family.”

Prince William and Kate also expressed their sadness at the death of their close friend.

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson at the Royal Wedding in 2011

Grant Harrold, aide to Royals and former Butler to Princes Charles, William and Henry also paid his respects.

He wrote: 'I am deeply shocked & saddened to hear Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has died. I was lucky enough to have met her and know her family. A lovely Lady.'

I am deeply shocked & saddened to hear Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has died. I was lucky enough to have met her and know her family. A lovely Lady pic.twitter.com/nVySlsTkPM — The Royal Butler (@TheRoyalButler) February 8, 2017

Some well know celebrity pals have also paid tribute, including presenter Piers Morgan who described her as a "fun, feisty woman who battled many demons" and said her death was "Very sad news".

RIP Tara Palmer Tomkinson, 45.

A fun, feisty woman who battled many demons. Very sad news. pic.twitter.com/IxwOLfUyFW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 8, 2017

Fellow I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! co-star Christine Hamilton also expressed sadness, saying Tara was “vivacious” and “talented”.

We had our differences in #IACGMOOH 2002 but what tragic news - RIP vivacious, talented girl. #Tara https://t.co/9OMv1D8a0H — Christine Hamilton (@brit_battleaxe) February 8, 2017

Other celebrity tributes continue to flood in across social media:

Omg this is so so sad 😥😥 she was always so lovely to me 💔 condolences to her family xxx https://t.co/EQZyyTzoHm — B (@BiancaGascoigne) February 8, 2017

I'm so sad to hear that Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has passed away. Thoughts and love to her family RIP Tara x — Darren Day (@DarrenDOfficial) February 8, 2017