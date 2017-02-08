As the news of Tara Palmer-Tomkinson's death is reported, here are some of the famous socialites most memorable quotes through the years.

A lady who lived life to the full, the former 'IT girl' was always full of honesty and wit.

"I like to smoke different coloured cigarettes to match my outfits."

I would never go out with a man who, when boarding an aircraft, turned right.

"I love children because they tell you the way it is – if you stink they tell you you stink – but I can't see myself having children."

"I often pay homeless people to come round and clean my car."

"I had to ask her if she enjoyed going to parties every night and whether men should wear make-up. She said they shouldn't but that I was very handsome."

"I guess I am like Peter Pan."

I have my fair share of admirers. A couple of old dogs who keep calling, but I keep them in the distance.

"I just wanted to play Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata and other beautiful pieces. I couldn't be bothered with all the boring technicalities of scales and arpeggios."

"At the moment I am happy without having someone whingeing in the relationship. I really don't miss it. Right now I go to bed with a clear head and wake up with a clear head."

I'd love to lie and say I have no regrets, but I do. I'd like to go back to that young girl and shake her. So much was handed to me on a plate."

"People say 'She's unlucky in love', but I think I've been incredibly lucky in love. I've been with some of the most incredible, talented people in this country and other countries. I've had some wonderful experiences."

"I don't like to look too much into things. Hey, after the rain there's always sunshine."

"I don't really like friends staying with me. I like being the person who goes somewhere and can leave."

I find men such a lot of hard work. I don't think it helps to be an independent woman with a high profile and your own income. I think it emasculates men."

"One of my worst moments was when I drank my finger-dipping bowl at a royal party. I thought it was soup. Not only did I drink it, but I asked for the recipe."