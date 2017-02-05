Taylor Swift performed last night in Texas’ for a pre-Super Bowl Super Saturday Night Concert, and claimed it would be her only show of 2017.

Swift claimed it would be her only gig this year while performing hits including ‘Bad Blood’, ‘Style’ and her new single ‘I Don’t Want to Live Forever‘ – a duet with Zayn Malik for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

The 27 year old singer told a crowd of over 9,000 people, “As far as I know I’m only doing one show in 2017, and as far as I know, this is that show.”

She said, “You are attending 100 percent of my tour dates.”

Swift performed her knew single from Fifty Shades Darker at the concert

While Swift claiming that it will be her only show will come as dissapointing news to her Irish fans, there has been rumours that the megastar might drop a surprise album.

It would be a first for Swift, with one of her friends, Gigi Hadid, letting slip to Entertainment Tonight that the singer had been in the studio

“She’s obviously such a great friend, and you know she is starting to go back to work in the studio again, and really made time to be here for me, and I am so grateful for that,” Hadid said.

However, in May last year, Swift told Vogue she was going to take a break, saying “This is the first time in 10 years that I haven’t known what’s next.”

“I just decided that after the past year, with all of the unbelievable things that happened, I decided I was going to live my life a little bit without the pressure on myself to create something.”

Swift revealed that it would be her only show of this year to her knowledge in the video below.