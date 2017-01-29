Model Thalia Heffernan has told RTÉ Entertainment that the shocks will keep on coming on Dancing with the Stars, and that her jaw-dropping elimination on Sunday night will not be the last banana skin on the show.

Heffernan and professional partner Curtis Pritchard had received a respectable 20 points for their Jive to Pharrell Williams' Happy, but despite that score - and five couples behind them on the leaderboard - when judges' points and viewers' votes were combined their time on the dancefloor was up.

Speaking to RTÉ Entertainment immediately after her elimination, a thoroughly-gracious-in-defeat Heffernan said that "somebody had to go", but predicted that the twists in the weeks ahead would not be confined to just the routines.

"I think it's all going to be shocking," said the series' youngest contestant. "It's all going to be a big shock experience."

Hughie Maughan's elimination last week was a wake-up call

Heffernan admitted that fellow contestant Hughie Maughan's surprise elimination last Sunday had shown her that the RTÉ One series is "anyone's game".

"That's what competitions are: they're shocking," she continued. "And that's what makes them so appealing. Hopefully me and Hughie can both come out together on Sundays [to watch the show] - we'll still be the loudest here!"

Denise McCormack and Ryan McShane - Thalia Heffernan's tips for the top

When asked who she hopes will win the glitterball trophy, Heffernan gave Red Rock star Denise McCormack and her professional partner Ryan McShane - joint second on Sunday night with 26 points - her backing.

"I think the chemistry between them [is great] and both of them move so incredibly well," she explained. "But everyone in this show deserves to be here because everyone is so talented."

"As long as Curtis is proud of me, I'm fine"

Reflecting on her stint on the dancefloor, Heffernan said: "As long as Curtis is proud of me, I'm fine. I had a great time and I don't regret anything."

She described the contestants as "like a family".

"I've met the most incredible people," she added. "I'm happy to leave because it means everyone else can stay. I know that sounds ridiculous but genuinely it's a bittersweet feeling of, 'Yeah, I'm so sad I'm not going to be with everyone again, but it's great to know that everyone else is still here and they have a chance to win'."

"I think some people are going to be very p***** off at me for leaving!" Heffernan laughed before heading off to join the rest of the contestants. "A few people I know have put money on me. I think I'm going to owe a few people a few tenners!"

Dancing with the Stars continues next Sunday on RTÉ One at 6.35pm.