Scarlett Johansson and her French husband Romain Dauriac have separated, according to reports.

The 32-year-old actress tied the knot with the advertising executive in 2014, but sources claim they are no longer a couple.

“They’ve been separated since the summer (of 2016),” an insider tells People magazine.

The star sparked split rumours after she was spotted without her wedding ring during the women's march in Washington last weekend.

Scarlett Johansson has reportedly been broken up with her husband since the summer

Johansson previously revealed how challenging marriage was for her, "I think being in a committed relationship takes work," she told American journalist Barbara Walters during her The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2014 show.

"It's very easy to leave a situation when it gets uncomfortable. It's challenging. But when it works it's really worth it," she added.

The Lost in Translation star raises two-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy with Romain, who she first began dating in 2012.

Johansson has had a number of unsuccessful high-profile relationships, including musicians Jack Antonoff and Justin Timberlake, as well as actors Josh Hartnett, and Sean Penn as some of her famous ex-boyfriends, and she was previously married Ryan Reynolds.

Fans will be able to see Johansson on the big screen in 2017 in Rock That Body and Ghost in the Shell, while the actress is also filming the next Avengers movie, Infinity War.