Johnny Depp's attorney has urged a Los Angeles judge to dismiss Amber Heard's "embarrassing grab" for more cash and her "blatant attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame" in their high profile divorce settlement.

The Rum Diary co-stars became embroiled in a court battle during the summer, when the 30-year-old actress filed to end her 15-month marriage to Depp.

The 53-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor agreed to end the divorce drama by paying Heard $7million, which she announced would be donated to charities benefiting domestic violence victims and sick children.

TMZ are claiming legal documents have been filed by Heard who now wants to renegotiate the terms in the hopes of gaining a bigger pay-off.

The bitter divorce feud continues between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Depp's legal representative, Laura Wasser, is challenging the motion in court, insisting a deal is a deal, according to TMZ.

In the legal filing, Wasser claims Heard's request is "a blatant attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame", adding it is clearly "an embarrassing grab for additional and unwarranted attorney's fees".

Last month, Depp called for his ex to pay $100,000 toward his attorney's bills. He also asked for permission to deduct the sum from his next divorce settlement payment if the actress doesn't hand over the money on time.

A hearing for his motion has been scheduled for January 13.