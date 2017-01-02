Amy Huberman's new drama Striking Out was a roaring success with viewers on New Year's night.

Marking her first foray into drama on RTÉ One since the days of The Clinic, sher stars alongside Neil Morrissey in a tale about solicitor Tara Rafferty, played by Huberman.

The opening episode saw Rafferty's dream-like life fall asunder as she discovers on her hen's night that her fiancé cheated on her.

The storyline went down well with viewers, many of whom took to Twitter to express their views on the four-part show, which continues next Sunday.

"Totally gripped, Striking Out is a triumph," said style guru Brendan Courtney. "Best thing in ages."

"Striking Out could just be the best thing RTE have done since Love/Hate. Fair play Amy Huberman and Blinder Films," wrote comedian Jarlath Regan.

"I enjoyed Striking Out for what it was," wrote artist Jacke Martin. "Amy huberman & fiona o'shaughnessy particularly strong.. tough gig going up against #sherlock though."

Not everyone loved it, though. Aubrey Fahey wrote: "The mother looks extremely idiotic esp when taking yer man's arm outta the makeshift office. Full of unlikely characters this."

If you missed the first episode of Striking Out, you can catch up on the RTÉ Player.