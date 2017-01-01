William Christopher - who played Father Mulcahy on the hugely popular TV comedy MASH - has died aged 84.

The actor died peacefully on Saturday (December 31) at his home in Pasadena, California after suffering from cancer.

His death was confirmed by William's agent who said he passed away at 5.10am and his wife Barbara Christopher was with him at the time.

He was diagnosed with small cell carcinoma over a year ago and was moved to a hospice at the beginning of this week.

William began his acting career in the theatre and made his Broadway debut as part of the comedy group Beyond the Fringe. On television, he appeared in The Andy Griffith Show, Dead Valley Days, The Patty Duke Show, The Men from Shiloh and Good Times.

The highlight of his career came in 1972 when he joined the cast of satirical comedy MASH to play the US Army chaplain Father Mulcahy. Despite another actor playing the character in the pilot episode, Christopher became one of the best-loved characters on the show.

The series focused on the fictional 4077th Mobile Army Surgical during the Korean War of the 1950s, following a team of doctors and medical staff.

It ran from 1972-1983, and its final episode was watched by 106 Americans, making it the most-watched US show in TV history.

MASH also starred Alan Alda and Loretta Swift. Speaking about William's role in the series, Switt told the Daily Mail: "Everyone adored him. A great sense of humour and a great humanitarian.

"He became TV's quintessential padre as Father Mulachy on MASH. It was the most perfect casting ever known."