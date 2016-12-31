The first images from RTÉ's new Sunday night drama, Striking Out, show the distraught reaction of Amy Huberman's character when she discovers her fiancé has been two-timing her.

Huberman plays Tara Rafferty, a hot shot solicitor who discovers on her hen night that her fiancé Eric and fellow legal eagle has been cheating on her with a colleague.

After the devastating news, she breaks up with him, quits her job at the law firm where they both work and then sets about striking out (geddit?) on her own.

In Sunday's opening episode Tara is seen wandering tearfully through the night-time streets of Dublin after she learns of the betrayal.

Tara wanders the streets of Dublin after discovering the news

After confronting the news and composing herself, Tara is then seen going to their workplace the next morning to clear out her office.

There she meets a young client she's representing who helps her with belongings.

Huberman recently told RTÉ Entertainment that she's delighted to back with a primetime TV drama.

Despite her recent supporting role in the hit comedy Can't Cope, Won't Cope, it's the actress's first proper drama on Irish television since The Clinic.

"I can't believe it's seven years since The Clinic finished off, which means that we started it fourteen years ago," she recalls, before joking: "I'm still 25, obviously!

"It's been great to come back and be able to film here as well, on your doorstep . . . and it's a very different type of show to The Clinic as well."

As for her Striking Out character Tara Rafferty, Huberman describes her as a woman who feels she has everything going for her and then finds the rug being pulled from under her, both professionally and emotionally.

Striking Out is a legal term but also, for Tara, when we see her, life is kind of going one way - she thinks everything is kind of going along this path... and everything just kind of suddenly goes off track.

"Her world is upside down and she has to find her feet... personally and professionally. She leaves this firm that she's worked with and her personal life is in tatters", " Huberman explained.

Striking Out begins on RTÉ One on New Years Day at 9.30pm