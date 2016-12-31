One of the most controversial acts in this year's X Factor, many thought Honey G could end up being the unlikely breakout star of the series.

However her notoriety has failed to translate into sales as her debut single has turned out to be a gigantic flop. It failed to even dent the UK Top 100 and only managed to creep into the charts at a lowly 149.

Despite failing to make it into the X Factor semi-finals, the 'North Weezy' rapper was signed by Simon Cowell to his record label, Syco.

Before this year's live final, she announced the news and rather optimistically said that she hoped everyone "goes out, buys the single and supports it".

HONEY G OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT THAT IM SIGNED BY SYCO, SIMON COWELLS RECORD LABEL pic.twitter.com/2oFWRADPoM — HONEY G - RAP ARTIST (@The_Honey_G) December 11, 2016

Honey G's success in the singing competition baffled many viewers, with a petition being set up to have her booted off the show during the early rounds of the series.

However despite the failure of his first single, The Honey G Show (most of which involves her spelling her name out) in true X Factor tradition it's not the last you'll be hearing of the rapper.

She recently revealed that a follow-up single is in the works along with a possible album.

"Believe it or not, one of the Syco producers has already written a second single and wants to release it in the New Year which is amazing," she told Digital Spy.

"I have the backing of Syco and hopefully this will help in my next step in negotiating a record deal with them.