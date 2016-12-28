A brand new Christmas special on RTÉ One - Mrs Brown’s Boys: Mammy’s Forest - was the most popular festive programme on Irish television this year, pulling in an average of 607,500 viewers and a 37% share on Christmas Day.

On TV3, Daniel and Majella’s Christmas Message reached over 97,000 viewers, outperforming, as TV3 notes, the long-running traditional Queen’s Speech on BBC One, which was watched by 51,600 viewers in the Republic of Ireland across the 3.00pm to 3.09pm time slot.

Daniel and Majella's Christmas message went down well with viewers

TV3’s average share of viewing from 23rd to 26th December grew 23% year on year, while Christmas Day saw TV3’s average viewing share increase 39% on 2015.

Fair City won the battle of the festive soaps with an average of 423,700 viewers tuning in on Christmas night on RTÉ One with a share of 27% of the available audience as a shocking occurrence at the Brennan’s brought Christmas celebrations to an abrupt end.

Happy families on Fair City

RTÉ One and RTÉ2 were the number one and number two channels on Christmas Day, with RTÉ’s all-day share up 23% year-on-year. Between them, RTÉ One and RTÉ2 accounted for nine of the Top 10 most-watched programmes in Ireland on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and St. Stephen’s Day.

The new Christmas ratings are based on TAM Ireland Ltd/ Nielsen TAM, Live + VOSDAL data gathered from viewers nationwide.

Classic movies proved a popular choice over the Christmas period on TV3, with Christmas stalwart Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory alongside nostalgic favourites The Wizard of Oz, The Commitments, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Happy fecking Christmas

Christmas episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale with the St. Stephen’s Day episode of Corrie pulling in an average of 357,000 viewers (a 24% share of the available audience).*

On Christmas Eve, Daniel O’Donnell’s RTÉ One festive special - Christmas With Daniel - proved to be very popular viewing, drawing an average audience of 342,600 with a 25.34% share.

On RTÉ2, the Father Ted Christmas Special - the one where the priests get all lost in the lingerie department of a shopping centre - proved as big a draw as ever on Christmas Eve, bringing in an average audience of 229,600 with a share of 17%.

Also on RTÉ2 on Christmas Eve, the Bridget & Eamon Christmas Special attracted an average of 185,100 viewers and a share of 13.6% with a share among 15 to 34-year-olds of 23.2%. The second showing of the Bridget & Eamon Christmas Special on St. Stephen’s Day attracted an average of 94,400 viewers.

Christmas movies were as hugely popular as ever with The Flag starring Pat Shortt on RTÉ One on Christmas night pulling an average of 334,400 viewers and a share of 27% while Anna, Elsa, Olaf and co’s Frozen adventure - also on RTÉ One - attracted an average of 333,900 viewers and a share of 23%.

Bridget and Eamon: Having themselves a merry little Christmas

The top movie on RTÉ2 was Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone which drew an average audience of 186,500 and a share of 23.47% on Christmas Day while the St. Stephen’s Day showing of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey had an average of 149,100 and a share of 10%.

The most-watched news broadcast over the bank holiday weekend was the St Stephen’s Day Nine O’Clock News on RTÉ One with an average audience of 474,500 and an audience share of 32.21%.