Born in Enniscorthy in 1928, the poet, novelist, memoirist and cultural activist Anthony Croninwas credited with the foundation of Aosdána, the body which recognises significant achievement by artists.

Educated at Blackrock College, Dublin and later at UCD, Cronin was the author of 14 volumes of poetry and the picaresque novel, The Life of Riley. He also wrote Dead As Doornails, a celebrated memoir of mid-20th century literary Dublin life of which he had been part.

He also wrote acclaimed biographies of Flann O’Brien and Samuel Beckett. He was editor of The Bell magazine was once literary editor of the London journal, Time and Tide.

Cronin's Irish Times column, Viewpoint ran between 1973 and 1980 and combined trenchant and perceptive commentary on the Irish and wider global political scene.

Speaking today, Sheila Pratschke, Chair of the Arts Council said: “Tony Cronin was a rare example of the public intellectual in Irish life — committed, fearless, rigorous in his thought, and unashamedly forthright in his advocacy of what he thought right and good.

"Appalled by the penury faced by so many senior Irish artists in their later years, he persuaded then Taoiseach Charles Haughey, to whom he was cultural advisor, to establish Aosdána, an independent affiliation of artists which recognises significant achievement by artists in all disciplines.

"He served from its inception on the Toscaireacht, the steering committe, of the organisation. He was conferred with the high honour of Saoi by that body in 1993, joining among other luminaries Samuel Beckett, Seamus Heaney, Sean Ó Faoláín, Mary Lavin, Tony O’Malley and Brian Friel.

“Unfailingly courteous and generous in his dealings with others, and particularly kind to emerging younger writers, Cronin held himself to the highest standard in his literary production. The poems were ever and always at the heart of his work, being unashamedly modernist in their rigour, sometimes bleak, but always forgiving and always passionately humane.”

In the late Seventies and 1980s, Anthony Cronin was cultural adviser to Taoiseach Charles Haughey and frequently defended Haughey, declaring that he was the first head of government to prioritise the arts in state policy.

“Going into the Taoiseach’s office as an adviser, I saw the opportunity of doing things and bringing things into being, “ he told The Irish Times in an interview last May. In that interview, he mentioned the creation of (Irish) Museum of Modern Art, the Heritage Council and Aosdána in particular as fruits of that initiative.

“Ireland fell out with its artists almost immediately on its foundation," he declared. "Censorship was one of the things, but it wasn’t the primary thing. The primary thing was the notion that all artists were anti-religious. There was a clash with the values and established beliefs of the country at large, which had just triumphed, remember.”

Anthony Cronin is survived by his wife Anne and daughter Sarah.