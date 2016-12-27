Richard Adams, the author of classic adventure novel Watership Down, has died aged 96.

The story, which follows the life of a group of rabbits who possess their own language and culture, became one of the best-selling children's books of all times.

It was made into a cartoon in the 1970s, before being converted into a television series -starring Stephen Fry and Rik Mayall - that ran between 1999 and 2001.

A statement on a website devoted to the book, Watership Down Enterprises, said: "Richard's much-loved family announce with sadness that their dear father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully at 10pm on Christmas Eve."

Adams did not begin writing until 1966 when he was 52 and working for the civil service.

While on a car trip with his daughters, he began telling them a story about a group of young rabbits escaping from their doomed warren.

In an interview with the Guardian, the author recalled: “I had been put on the spot and I started off, ‘Once there were two rabbits called Hazel and Fiver.’ And I just took it on from there.”

The novel won Adams both the Carnegie medal and the Guardian children’s prize.

Adams, from Newbury in Berkshire, also wrote Shardik, The Plague Dogs and The Girl in a Swing.