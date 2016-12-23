Actor Ben Affleck has said he doesn’t mind his directorial career bombing a few times as long as he gets his share of big hits, too.

The 44 year old actor has some strong directorial credits to his name, such as Gone Baby Gone and The Town, as well as the Oscar winning Argo.

He is now working on a period adaptation, Live By Night, as well as The Batman, in which he will also reprise his role as the caped crusader.

Speaking to the Associated Press, the Californian said, “This business tends to exaggerate highs and lows. I’ve had legitimate lows, movies I didn’t like, and I’m very proud of the movies I directed and so on.

Affleck directed and starred in the Oscar winning Argo

“But you become a cast member in a soap opera that you’re not writing. You get the script every day and you find out what your role is that day.”

The star said it was OK to have a few misses along the way, looking at the careers of other directors in the business.

“I do look at the careers of other directors, guys like John Huston, and see how they had big hits and big misses and lived big lives. That’s OK with me as a model.

“I don’t mind the high stakes gambling nature of this profession. If it’s a hit, you’re a hit, and if it’s a bomb, you’re a bomb. That’s just the way things go. There’s something uniquely American about that.”

Explaining that he was balancing out his involvement in a comic book adaptation with a completely different type of work, he said that he enjoyed the variety.

Affleck will produce, direct, and star in Live By Night next year

“They’re saying you have to have x, y and z to make money in the movie business,” he said, “You’ve got to have somebody wearing a cape, for example. While I have nothing against movies with people with capes on – I’m a big fan of capes – I don’t think we should be limited to that genre.”

The Gone Girl star also admitted to being baffled as to why people are so interested in The Batman taking such a long time to make.

He said, “That generated 30 stories about ‘Ben Affleck’s taking his time with Batman.’ Of course I am! You take your time with any movie.

“It’s no different than anything else but because it’s Batman and it has that level of attention on the Internet.”