Renowned Irish music figure Frank Murray, who worked with the likes of The Pogues and Thin Lizzy, has died.

According to Hotpress, he passed away suddenly in Dublin earlier today, Thursday December 22.

While the cause of his death is still unknown, it is thought to be the result of a heart attack.

Murray first became known for working as Thin Lizzy's tour manager and worked closely with frontman Phil Lynott.

After that he went on to work alongside Elton John and The Specials, The Frames, Kirsty McColl and The Pogues.

He was centrally involved in the conception of the band's iconic Christmas song Fairytale of New York and brought in British singer McColl, who died in 2000, to work on the track.

Hot Press editor Niall Stokes said of Murray: "Frank was widely loved in rock ’n’ roll circles. He was a great talker and story-teller and had lived through so much, and worked with so many great people, that he was a fountain of hugely entertaining yarns and stories.

"He was driven by a great love of music. But he was also immensely knowledgeable. He knew the history of rock ’n’ roll inside out. And he was always alive to what was happening now, and remained open to new artists and new genres. It is a desperately sad moment for Irish rock music. He will be hugely missed by everyone who knew him."

Since the news of his death broke, people have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the much-loved Irish music figure.

