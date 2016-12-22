It turns out that even international singing stars need to listen to their Mammy's advice.

Niall Horan has been sharing his regret over not listening to his Mam's wise words of wisdom to his 28 million followers on Twitter after he came down with a bad chest infection.

Earlier this week the 23 year old Mullingar native, tweeted that his Christmas week plans have had to be put aside saying "Get [sic] a chest infection Christmas week ... cool cool cool ... not ideal".

The former One Direction band member obviously got a tongue lashing from his Mammy in the meantime over failing to wrap up well, because he's followed it up with another tweet filled with that sage advice from all Irish Mammies since the dawn of time.

"Should have listened to my mother years ago when she said 'Don't go out with wet hair or you'll get pneumonia'," he wrote.

Should have listened to my mother years ago when she said " don't go out with wet hair or you'll get pneumonia" — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) December 21, 2016

Hilariously some online sites have taken the singer at his word and think he is suffering from actual pneumonia. We all know that what he meant was Irish Mammy shorthand for 'catching your death'.

Some flat 7-Up and a hot water bottle and he'll be grand.

'That'll learn ya'

In the meantime, Niall might want to have a look back at this guide to Irish Mammy-speak on a recent episode of Republic of Telly which gave the full scientific evidence behind this timeless advice.

Cork stand up comedian Colm O'Regan, the author of three best-selling books on Irish Mammies and the man behind the hilarious @irishmammies Twitter account, presented this handy guide to all their 'notions' free words of wisdom.