Michael Fassbender has said that he plans to take a break from acting after a 10-year marathon of filming.

The German-Irish star plans to focus on getting better at surfing as he takes some "downtime" following his role as both an actor and producer in the upcoming release of video game adaptation Assassin's Creed.

Known for his work in emotional and hard-hitting films, he has starred in 26 major titles in just 10 years.

The 39-year-old two-time Oscar nominee, told Time Out magazine: "I'm definitely going to take some time off acting now. I've given it everything up to this point.

"I had a ferocious appetite and energy for it, and I went at it like a maniac. But I'm going to take some downtime now."

Describing himself as "verging on a workaholic," he explained how he took on jobs in bars, warehouses, market research and labouring to make money when he moved to London from Ireland as a student and teenage actor.

Asked how he would like to spend his "downtime", Fassbender described surfing as an "immediate unplug" after learning four years ago at a friend's house in Brazil.

Looking further ahead, he suggested that producing may become a stronger focus in his career.

"I'm not ruling it out," he said. "I'm not saying it's going to happen, but a part of me thinks you have a time as an actor when you're at your best."