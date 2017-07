Sinead Lohan's AIG Irish Open dreams were shattered as she went down 7-6 6-4 to England's Jodie Anna Burrage in Saturday's final.

The US-based Irish hope earned her spot in the decider with a 7-5 6-0 win over Emily Appleton at the Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club.

However Waterford 22-year-old Lohan, ranked 909th in the world, fell at the last hurdle as Burrage battled to the title.

More to follow