Ireland will have a finalist at the AIG Irish Open after Sinead Lohan sealed an impressive 7-5 6-0 win over Britain’s Emily Appleton at the Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club in Dublin.

Lohan, who currently plays her collegiate tennis for the University of Miami and is ranked 909 in the world, clinically converted seven of the eight break points she created on her opponent’s serve and will now face Appleton’s compatriot Jodie Anna Burrage in Saturday’s final.

Burrage, ranked 891, overcame American second seed Quinn Gleason 7-5 7-5.

Sam Barry and Simon Carr were both eliminated in straight sets in the men’s competition as Switzerland’s Adrien Bossel and Peter Kobelt of the United States progressed to the final.

Sixth seed Kobelt served well throughout in his semi-final against third seed Barry to record a 7-5 6-3 victory.

The world number 474 now faces Bossel on Saturday after the left-hander saw off Carr 6-3 6-3.

The women’s final is first up on Saturday at 2.15pm, with the men’s decider to follow.