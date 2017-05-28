Angelique Kerber became the first women's top seed in the Open era to lose in the opening round of the French Open on Sunday.

The German has been badly out of form in 2017, despite sitting at the top of the rankings, and the only surprise about her 6-2 6-2 loss to Ekaterina Makarova was the magnitude of it.

Russian Makarova, ranked 40, won five of the first six games and, although she came under more pressure in the second set, she kept Kerber at arm's length.

The top seed dropped serve six times and made 25 unforced errors in a match that lasted an hour and 22 minutes.

Makarova, who has made the fourth round here twice, was a tough opponent for a player who does not like clay and has reached just one WTA Tour final all year.

Kerber won the Australian Open and US Open titles last year and reached the Wimbledon final.

The German, who also lost in round one last year, has had a miserable season and is not a fan of clay so the result came as no real surprise.

She said: "This year, the expectations are much bigger, especially in the big tournaments and the grand slams. And the expectations are also from me really big because I know what I can do, what I did last year.

"But right now I think that I have to find to myself again and just try to forget the clay court season as soon as possible, and then reset and start from the grass courts again."

Earlier, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova marked her comeback after spending five months on the sidelines following a stabbing by an intruder in her home with a straight sets victory over Julia Boserup.

Eighth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova, a potential title contender, defeated Christina McHale 7-5 6-4 to reach round two.