Mona McSharry has finished fifth in the final of the 100m breaststroke in the European short course championships in Copenhagen.

The 17-year old Sligo swimmer was the eighth-fastest qualifier for Saturday afternoon's final and entered the race as an outsider.

However, competing in her first senior international final, she set a new Irish record of 1:05.01 and finished in fifth spot, only 0.2 seconds outside the medal places.

The performance completes a wonderful year for the swimmer, who claimed Ireland's first ever gold medal at the world junior swimming championship in August.