Mona McSharry will bring the curtain down on a phenomenal year in the pool when she competes in her first ever senior international final in Copenhagen this afternoon.

The hugely talented 17-year-old booked her place in the 100m breaststroke final at the European Short Course Championships yesterday, coming third in her heat to qualify eighth fastest overall.

McSharry, shortlisted for the inaugural RTÉ Sport Awards Young Sportsperson of the Year award, won gold in the 100m breastroke gold at the World Junior Swimming Championships last August.

That capped a sensational two-month period in which the Sligo swimmer captured European 100m breaststroke gold, World bronze and European gold in the 50m breaststroke and European 200m breaststroke silver.

She goes off at 4.16pm searching for another strong performance to send her into 2018 on the crest of a wave.