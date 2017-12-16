Jordan Sloan continued his Irish Record breaking charge in Copenhagen this morning as he stormed to a new Irish standard in the 100m Freestyle at the European Short Course Championships.

Sloan became the first Irishman to break 48 seconds in the event in this morning’s heats, the Bangor swimmer touching in 47.84 for second place in his heat. He did, however, miss out on progression to the semi-finals.

The previous record of 48.13 had been set by Sloan himself at the World Short Course Championships in Canada last year.

Coming off the Ulster Long Course Championships on Sunday last, where he swam under the 2018 Commonwealth Games nomination time, Sloan has broken three Irish records this week in the 100m Freestyle, 200m Freestyle and 400m Freestyle, with the 50m Backstroke to come tomorrow.

Also in record breaking form this morning was Conor Ferguson, who set a new Irish Junior record in the 100m Individual Medley.

Ferguson’s time of 55.41 bettered the record of 55.84 that he had set in Dublin last month.

It was an impressive morning from other Irish swimmers in the pool with personal best times for Brendan Hyland in the 50m Butterfly (24.11), Calum Bain in the 100m Freestyle (48.29) and Danielle Hill in the 50m Backstroke (28.02) while Conor Brines was just off his Irish Record in the 50m Butterfly clocking 23.51.

Following last night’s semi-finals, Mona McSharry will swim the 100m Breaststroke final this afternoon at 4.16pm (Ireland).

The 17-year-old, who is the current European and World Junior Champion in the event, is competing in her first senior international final.

Day 4 Results

50m Butterfly Conor Brines H 23.51, Brendan Hyland H 24.11

50m Backstroke Danielle Hill H 28.02

100m Freestyle Jordan Sloan H 47.84 ISR, Calum Bain H 48.29

100m IM Conor Ferguson H 55.41



Day 4 Finals Schedule

100m Breaststroke Mona McSharry 4.16pm