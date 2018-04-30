Dundalk regained top spot in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table after a stunning display against St Patrick's Athletic at Oriel Park.

The Lilywhites were left to rue a host of missed chances in their defeat to Cork City at Turner's Cross 72 hours earlier and that trend continued here as they wasted a hatful of opportunities in the first-half.

However, they found their shooting boots in the second-half, with Patrick Hoban and Michael Duffy running riot to propel Stephen Kenny's side back above the Leesiders on goal difference.

The first of many openings came Dundalk's way in the fifth minute when Hoban's nifty footwork saw him get away from Kevin Toner but Barry Murphy raced from his line to make a very good block.

Minutes later, Hoban collected the ball from Robbie Benson to guide a left-footed effort inches wide - with some of the home support thinking that he had squeezed inside the post.

Dundalk continued to fluff their lines with Hoban rising unmarked to meet a Duffy free-kick only to direct his header wide of the mark. Sean Hoare then glanced a Benson delivery into the grateful arms of Murphy.

Pat's almost landed a sucker punch in the 22nd minute when James Doona worked an opening on the right of the penalty area but Gary Rogers got down well to push the ball away to safety.

It was back to one-way traffic after that with referee Paul McLaughlin waving away Hoban's appeal for a penalty when he went down under pressure from Lee Desmond on the half hour.

In the next passage of play, Dean Jarvis' break and cross on the left was rolled invitingly into Duffy's path by Hoban but the winger also saw his shot go agonisingly wide.

Pat's came into it as the break approached and they did manage to put the ball in the net with eight minutes remaining in the half.

Dean Clarke skipped past Hoare and picked out Jake Keegan in the middle. The striker prodded home but the assistant's flag cut short the celebrations and the half, somehow, ended scoreless.

The second-half was just 30 seconds old when Hoban broke the deadlock, albeit with the aid of a wicked deflection off the unlucky Toner, to take his tally to 50 in a white shirt.

Dundalk went through the gears after that with Duffy heading an excellent Jarvis cross against the bar before Ronan Murray curled a fine effort just off target.

Pat's were undone again in the 52nd minute when Hoban reacted quickly to slide the ball under Murphy after Duffy's deflected shot bounced kindly off Gartland and into his path.

Murray smashed home his first league goal for the club in the 66th minute after Hoban was denied by Murphy and Dundalk cut loose before the final whistle.

Duffy smashed home the goal of the night in the 84th minute before squaring the ball for substitute Jamie McGrath to put the cap on a sublime performance.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Sean Hoare, Brian Gartland, Dan Cleary, Dean Jarvis; Robbie Benson, Stephen O'Donnell (Chris Shields 80); John Mountney, Ronan Murray, Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban (Sam Byrne 73) (Jamie McGrath 77).

St Pat's: Barry Murphy; Simon Madden, Kevin Toner, Lee Desmond, Ian Birmingham; Jamie Lennon, Graham Kelly (Michael Leahy 73), James Doona, Darragh Markey, Dean Clarke (Conan Byrne 76); Jake Keegan (Thomas Byrne 69).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.