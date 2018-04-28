Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny lamented his side’s inability to put their normal stamp on proceedings at Turner’s Cross as Cork City stretched their lead at the top of the Airtricity League table to three points.

In a scrappy game, Gearoid Morrissey’s second half volley was enough to see the champions move out on their own at the top of the table with a 1-0 win over their closest rivals.

Dundalk’s fluid passing game was marked absent in the defeat, and while Kenny admitted his side collectively were not up to scratch, Cork’s contrasting approach and the state of the playing suface he felt contributed to their uncharacteristic style on the night.

"I don’t think it is a game we deserved to lose. The game itself hadn’t much good football. We should be doing more.

"Cork went very, very direct. From our point of view, we should be able to get it down and play more than we did, but it’s very hard when you are under pressure and the pitch is as poor as it is.

"We created a lot of chances, we didn’t take them and we were punished."

It was the visitors’ first defeat of the season. Indeed it was the first away goal they had conceded this campaign and Kenny told RTÉ Sport the Lilywhites need to pick themselves up quickly.

"It wasn’t collectively a good team performance, but there were some good individual performances within the team. We will have to dust ourselves down quickly for St Patrick’s Athletic on Monday night."

His opposite number John Caulfield was pleased with the win and happy that his side are yet to concede a league goal at Turner’s Cross.

"We started the game reasonably well, but it was a game of few chances. It was hard going and there was never going to be much in it. We said at half-time we’d get a chance. Tonight we took our opportunity."