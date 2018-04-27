Cork City stretched their lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division to three points as they narrowly defeated Dundalk at Turners Cross on Friday evening.



The sides began the game level on points but Gearoid Morrissey’s second half volley was enough to see the champions move out on their own at the top of the table.



John Caulfield made just one change to the side that defeated Bohemians 2-0 at Dalymount Park last Friday night with Danny Kane making his league debut, taking the place of the injured Shane Griffin.



And it was City who created the first opening after eight minutes but Graham Cummins' powerful strike from the edge of the penalty area drifted harmlessly wide of the far top right corner.



Stephen Kenny also made one change to the side that drew 2-2 with Derry City at Oriel Park last time out with Chris Shields replacing Stephen O’Donnell in midfield.



The Lilywhites soon grew into the game and they almost broke the deadlock midway through the first half.



Michael Duffy had been causing the City defence problems with his deliveries and from another set piece from the left flank, he picked out the towering Daniel Cleary in the middle but the centre-back was unfortunate to see his deft header crash against the base of the far upright.



Duffy decided to go straight for goal himself from a free-kick moments later but his powerful curler was palmed clear of his bottom left corner by Cork keeper Mark McNulty.



And it was Duffy who had the final chance of a tense opening period but the winger could only turn his effort wide of the far corner following good work by John Mountney.



The game remained tight throughout the second period but Dundalk again went close to taking the lead shortly after the restart but Jamie McGrath poked his shot wide of the left post from close range.



The Champions would make Dundalk pay the ultimate price for not converting their opportunities as they took the lead in the 59th minute.



Karl Sheppard’s excellent cross from the left wing was side-footed against the bar from a few yards by the recently introduced Garry Buckley.



But after McNamee kept the attack alive and the excellent Daniel Cleary could only half clear his lines, Gearoid Morrissey superbly controlled the dropping ball and drilled it past an unsighted Gary Rogers from the edge of the box.



Dundalk pressed for a leveller as the game progressed with John Mountney and Ronan Murray failing to net from distance late on as City clung on to the crucial victory.



Cork City: Mark McNulty; Colm Horgan, Conor McCarthy, Sean McLoughlin, Danny Kane; Gearoid Morrissey, Conor McCormack; Barry McNamee (Kieran Sadlier 80), Jimmy Keohane (Garry Buckley 58), Karl Sheppard; Graham Cummins (Josh O’Hanlon 88).



Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon (Stephen Folan 45), Daniel Cleary, Sean Hoare, Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Robbie Benson; John Mountney (Dylan Connolly 81), Jamie McGrath (Ronan Murray 68), Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban.



Referee: Neil Doyle.