Mohamed Salah will face no disciplinary action from the FA following his clash with Bruno Martins Indi during Liverpool's match with Stoke on Saturday.

The Liverpool forward flicked an arm out at the Potters defender off the ball during Saturday's goalless draw at Anfield, but the incident was not seen by referee Andre Marriner.

A three-man panel of ex-referees reviewed the incident and decided it did not qualify as an act of violent conduct.

Salah, the Premier League's top scorer this term, could have been looking at a three-match ban from the FA had they decided differently.