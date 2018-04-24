We are only 12 games into the season, but already the table has a familiar look to it.

Dundalk and Cork City, winners of the last four SSE Airtricity League titles, are only separated by goal difference at the top of the standings.

Stephen Kenny’s unbeaten Dundalk are top by virtue of a meaner defence, but they face arguably their biggest challenge to date when they travel to take on their reigning champions at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

The Lilywhites have already lowered Cork colours this season courtesy of their 1-0 win at Oriel Park last month. Their easy-on-the eye attacking game has been matched all the way by Cork’s clinical run of late, and their skipper Stephen O’Donnell is relishing their latest clash.

"They are always big games when we play Cork. We have been the top two teams for the past four or five years," he told the Soccer Republic podcast.

The rivalry between the teams, in both league and cup football, has been a feature of Irish football in recent years and a win on Leeside would be a significant psychological blow even with two thirds of the season remaining.

"It would be big to get three points on the board and your main rival not getting any. It’s not going to be the winning or losing of the league, but titles have been decided on two, three points before, and this season could be no different.

"It could be a big swing if we do manage to go down there and win."

