They may be locked together in the table with just a third of the season gone, but Soccer Republic analyst Declan Devine believes Friday’s clash of Cork City and Dundalk will be a big night in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

The sides have 28 points from 12 matches are the head of the table, with the Lilywhites edging the first meeting 1-0 in Oriel Park, and they have been the more eye-catching of the title chasers so far.

But City have been solid and clinical in recent weeks to draw level with Stephen Kenny’s men ahead of the clash in Turner’s Cross which is live on RTÉ2 on Friday.

Devine told Soccer Republic Extra: "In my opinion it’s a toss of a coin between the two of them. They both bring different attributes to the table. The one thing I have seen about Dundalk this year in relation to the previous Cork game was they showed tremendous resilience – they can dig it out and defend when need be. But they also have the power in the attacking three or four that they can cause Cork problems.

"Cork at Turner’s Cross is a completely different proposition. It is very difficult to go down there and win. I’m sure Stephen Kenny will be making sure his team are not beaten, but he will be going down there in the knowledge it is 12 points available on the head-to-head this year.

"He is already three points up. If he can steal another three points on Friday night, he will feel that is a massive boost in terms of mentality; to go there and take three points. The head-to-head will be huge for me this season.

"The home games are crucial."

Fellow analyst Johnny McDonnell believes the extra goal threat in Dundalk’s ranks could be the difference.

He said: "There is not going to be much in this game either way. The fans factor will be a big thing. The Cork fans will be right behind the team. Dundalk will be well used to that. I don’t think there will be much in it.

"I just think Dundalk are flying. Both sides are not conceding goals, but Dundalk are scoring so many and that could be the big issue in the game."