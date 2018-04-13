Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has warned against any complacency after his side were drawn against Roma in the Champions League semi-finals.

The Italians sit fourth in Serie A and, despite having eliminated Barcelona with a stunning comeback on Tuesday night, would have been seen as more favourable opponents than holders Real Madrid and five-time winners Bayern Munich, who meet in the other last-four clash.

"Because I knew I'd have to say something after it, I tried to think about what I feel, but it was not that I thought 'Thank God not Bayern, thank God not Real Madrid, yippee Roma' or the other way around," Klopp told the club's official website.

"It is just the draw and I know it is very exciting, but it is good because the most important news is we are still in the competition.

semi-final dates confirmed

April 24 Liverpool v Roma

April 25 Bayern v Real Madrid

May 1 Real Madrid v Bayern

May 2 Roma v Liverpool



"Whichever opponent we would have got, I would have said there is a chance because it is football - so there is a chance against Roma.

"But if anybody think this is the easiest draw then I cannot help this person; they obviously didn't see both games against Barcelona."

Klopp added: "From an excitement point of view, it's really cool because I've never played in Rome. It's a beautiful city for sure, but we are not there for sightseeing."

The tie against Roma will also feature Mohamed Salah facing his former club.

The tie against Roma will also bring back memories of Liverpool's fourth European Cup triumph in 1984.

The Reds won 4-2 on penalties after the match at Roma's Stadio Olimpico finished 1-1 after extra-time.

Roma sporting director Monchi believes the tie also offers the Italians hope of progress.

"It feels like a great opportunity to chase the joy we were not able to experience so many years ago, but of course it will be difficult because Liverpool are an extremely strong side," he said on the club's official Twitter page.

"We need to think about ourselves and try to reproduce what we were able to show against Barcelona."