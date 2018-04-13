Arsenal have been drawn against favourites Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

The Gunners came from 2-0 down to draw the second leg of their quarter-final at CSKA Moscow 2-2 on Thursday night, progressing 6-3 on aggregate against the Russian side.

The other semi-final will be between French club Marseille and Austrian outfit Salzburg, who advanced following fine comeback wins over RB Leipzig and Lazio respectively.

The first legs will be played on April 26, with the second legs on May 3, both Thursdays. Arsenal and Marseille will have home advantage in the first leg having been drawn out of the hat first.

The winner of the Europa League will qualify for next season's Champions League and with the Gunners currently in sixth place in the Premier League, 13 points outside the top four, this seems like their most realistic hope of passage into Europe's premier club competition in 2018/'19.

Atletico progressed at the expense of Sporting Lisbon, despite a 1-0 defeat in Portugal on Thursday evening.

Diego Simeone's side are currently second in LaLiga behind runaway leaders Barcelona.

Speaking after Thursday's match in Moscow, when at one point Arsenal had been a goal away from elimination, manager Arsene Wenger admitted he would prefer to avoid Atletico.

"Looking at all the results as a whole picture in Europe this week, you would say that teams have become closer and the games are very open and everything is possible in every single game," Wenger said.

Danny Welbeck seals Arsenal's passage into the last four

"Everybody speaks about Atletico Madrid that they look the strongest team on paper, but you must say when you look at the results that Salzburg have done again. I am from France and Marseille are in there as well and that is always a difficult place to go... maybe it is better that I don't wish for anybody."