Marseille, Atletico Madrid and Red Bull Salzburg will join Arsenal in the hat for the Europa League semi-finals after tonight's quarter-final second legs.

Red Bull Salzburg scored four times in 20 minutes to stun Lazio and make it through to the Europa League semi-finals.



Trailing 4-2 from the first leg in Rome last week, Salzburg then went further behind when Ciro Immobile scored his 39th goal of the season for Lazio 10 minutes into the second half.



However, the hosts rallied as Munas Dabbur, Amadou Haidara, Hwang Hee-chan and Stefan Lainer all scored in quick succession to earn Salzburg a 6-5 aggregate success.

⏰FULL TIME! ⏰



Salzburg, Marseille, Atlético & Arsenal reach the semi-finals! 🎉🎉🎉



Goals, goals, goals! Comeback of the night? 🤔#UEL pic.twitter.com/SqJ8D7HLDI — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) April 12, 2018



Marseille were another side that overturned a deficit, with a 5-2 victory over RB Leipzig enough for them to progress.



Leipzig held a slender 1-0 advantage from the initial meeting in Germany and they got a crucial away goal through Bruma just 64 seconds into the second leg.



Yet the tie was soon level as Stefan Ilsanker scored an own goal and Bouna Sarr added a second before Florian Thauvin's effort gave Marseille an aggregate lead prior to half-time.



Leipzig hit back through Jean-Kevin Augustin, and at that point they would have progressed on away goals, only for ex-West Ham winger Dimitri Payet and Hiroki Sakai to score and make sure of Marseille's progress via a 5-3 aggregate success.



Tournament favourites Atletico Madrid also advanced to the final four, despite a 1-0 loss to Sporting Lisbon in Portugal.



Colombian Fredy Montero's header from a far-post cross in the first half gave Sporting some hope against a team that had won 13 of their previous 15 contests in all competitions.



Antoine Griezmann squandered two great opportunities in the second half to ease Atletico's nerves, yet they were able to hang on anyway and won 2-1 across the two legs.