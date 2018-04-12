Cork City will not appeal the suspensions to Steven Beattie and Garry Buckley while Waterford FC remain tight-lipped about their intentions following the suspensions to their players Stanley Aborah and Bastien Hery.

The suspensions were issuing following the sideline fracas in the closing stages of Friday's league clash between the teams at the RSC, a game which Waterford won 2-1.

For Cork City, Beattie was hit with a four-game ban while Buckley received a three-game suspension.

Waterford's Bastien Hery, who pushed over Cork City manager John Caulfield, during the melee, has been landed with a four-game ban, while Stanley Aborah has been given a whopping six game ban for confronting Buckley was en route to the tunnel.

Both managers John Caulfield and Alan Reynolds have been given one-game sideline bans for their part of the row.