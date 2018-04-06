Cork City slipped down to third place in the SSE Airtricity League's Premier Division as Waterford FC completed a second half comeback to defeat the defending champions at the RSC, although the match ended in controversy as a brawl involving both teams and benches erupted during injury time.

An early goal from Conor McCarthy gave the Leesiders a deserved lead at the break but an own goal from Cork captain Conor McCormack and Courtney Duffus' winner ensured the Blues maintained their 100% home record this season.

The defending champions got off to a dream start in the second minute; Barry McNamee's floated free kick found Aaron Barry at the back post and the centre-half nodded the ball back across the goal to be steered home by McCarthy.

The Blues, lowest scorers in the top half of the division, failed to respond to the early setback, struggling to find fluency in attack throughout the first half. Bastien Hery had some success beating the Leesiders' midfield press but Mark McNulty wasn't called on to make a challenging save.

In the 21st minute Captain Paul Keegan curled over a free kick from the edge of the box after Dylan Barnett dispossesed Conor McCarthy, but Cork looked more dangerous throughout.

An outstretched leg from David Webster almost directed a Graham Cummins knockdown past Lawrence Vigouroux to double the deficit before the half-hour mark, and they found it easier to panic the opposition defence; Kieran Sadlier in particular advancing up-field to expose the space afforded by Waterford's midfield diamond.

Before the half ended, Alan Reynolds' side nervously defended a series of crosses from the former West Ham winger and Barry McNamee but the quiet RSC crowd had more to cheer when the sides returned after the interval.

Izzy Akinade, who looked bereft of confidence in the opening 45, couldn't glance a sizzling Gavan Holohan cross towards the goal but seconds later the same duo combined and the latter's drilled pullback wrong-footed McCormack and deflected beyond the helpless Cork keeper.

Once Waterford's attack started to click the game was played at a frantic pace. Duffus blazed over after flicking up a Barnett pass while McNamee spurned a glorious chance to restore the Rebels' lead - sliding narrowly wide with only the keeper to beat after intercepting Hery's uncharacteristic, under-hit backpass.

The winning goal arrived ten minutes from time when Aborah slid in Akinade after McNamee lost possession in midfield and the former Bohemians striker's looping shot was headed over the line by the on-loan Oldham Athletic striker.

The main talking point of the night however arrived in injury time when the benches cleared in a figurative and literal sense. Three Leesiders, including the manager, were ordered to the dressing room while Bastien Hery, who sparked the controversy by pushing Caulfield to the floor, and Aborah were given their marching orders by referee Robert Rogers.

Waterford FC: Lawrence Vigouroux; Garry Comerford, David Webster, Kenny Browne, Dylan Barnett; Paul Keegan (C), Bastien Hery (sent off, 90), Stanley Aborah (Puri, 90); Gavan Holohan; Izzy Akinade (Feely, 84), Courtney Duffus.

Substitutes: Niall Corbet (GK), Sander Puri, Faysel Kasmi, Derek Daly, John Martin, Dean O'Halloran, Rory Feely.

Cork City: Mark McNulty; Conor McCarthy, Aaron Barry, Sean McLoughlin, Shane Griffin; Conor McCormack (C) (Keohane, 68), Gearoid Morrissey (Josh O'Hanlon, 81); Barry McNamee, Garry Buckley, Kieran Sadlier; Graham Cummins (Sheppard, 72).

Subs: Peter Cherrie (GK), Tobi Adebayo-Rowling, Colm Horgan, Stephen Beattie, Karl Sheppard, Jimmy Keohane, Josh O'Hanlon.

Referee: Robert Rogers

Attendance: 3,684