Former Limerick defender Barry Cotter made his debut for Ipswich Town as they beat Barnsley 1-0 in the Championship tonight.

Cotter joins the Tractor Boys in January for an undisclosed fee and has made rapid progress in their development side.

The 19-year-old did well as he played 56 minutes for the side, who announced the immediate departure of former Ireland boss Mick McCarthy after the game.

Former team-mate Chiedozie Ogbene also appeared for Brentford for the first time as a substitute in their win over Nottingham Forest.

Ogbene switched to the Bees from the Super Blues after a brilliant season last year in the League of Ireland.

It completes a remarkable week for former Limerick players with Paudie O’Connor making his second start for Leeds in the defeat to Preston North End.

That game finished 3-1 as Sean Maguire and Alan Browne were among the goals for Alex Neil’s side.

David Meyler struck home a penalty as Hull City beat Burton Albion 5-0 at the Pirelli Stadium.

Aiden McGeady missed a penalty for Sunderland as the Black Cats were pegged back by an 89th-minute goal at the Stadium of Light by Norwich City.

The match finished 1-1 as their relegation worries deepened.