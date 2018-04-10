Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy has quit his post four games early following his side's 1-0 home win over his former club Barnsley.

The 59-year-old had been due to leave the Championship outfit at the end of the season but instead quit after Jonas Knudsen's 54th-minute goal left the team 12th in the table and above rivals Norwich on goal difference.

The former Republic of Ireland manager had been linked with becoming Barnsley's manager earlier in the season after Paul Heckingbottom left Oakwell to manage Leeds.

"I'm caretaker manager in my own job," McCarthy said after the game. "It's ridiculous so I'm happy to move on."